WATCH: Holness pushing for JLP groundswell out of annual conference

Prime Minister Andrew Holness was clearly not lost on the need to generate as much energy among Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters at the 81st annual conference at the National Arena on Sunday.

Entering the stage after a rousing welcome and reception outside, Holness was pushing the energy button all the way, as is evidenced by the video content above from videographer Marlon Reid.

His message to the conference is expected to be similarly persuasive as the governing party prepares to face the electorate in search of a third term in office, sometime between now and September next year.