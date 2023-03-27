WATCH: Holness says he does not wish to import skilled labour Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
WATCH: Holness says he does not wish to import skilled labour Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

53-y-o taxi driver shot during argument with off-duty cop

Reggae Boyz crash out of Concacaf Nations League, draw 2-2 with Mexico

Jamaican Abdullah el-Faisal sentenced to 18 years in US terrorism case

Correctional officer and teenager gunned down in St Mary attack

WATCH: Holness says he does not wish to import skilled labour

Hanover man fatally shot during confrontation with cops at wake

South Africa beat West Indies in record-breaking T20 thriller

Man shot dead in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew

Some gory details of how a cousin killed another amid property dispute

Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan

Monday Mar 27

22?C
Jamaica News

Says all unattached young must join local labour force

Loop News

11 hrs ago

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (file photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

As Jamaica continues to experience shortages of skilled labour, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared that all unattached youth must access skill training and join the labour force to acquire the jobs that are available.

“The last thing I want to do is import labour into this country. Every single unattached youngster must join the labour force!” thundered Holness while speaking Friday at the launch of the HEART/NSTA Trust’s National Service Corps Residential Camps at the AC Mariott Hotel in New Kingston.

The prime minister relayed to the audience that there was a local business that wanted 50 persons to hire, but they could not find the potential employees.

He said the company officials advised him that they “may have to import” the workers.

However, Holness is adamant that the potential talent exists among unattached youth in various vulnerable and crime-plagued communities.

On that score, he tasked the stakeholders at HEART/NSTA Trust to both find and train the human resources “that are literally locked up” in those communities.

“HEART has to unlock them, HEART has to take them out of those communities and expose them, and give them training, and make them productive citizens and workers of this country,” Holness charged.

The JNSC Residential Camp programme is designed to take unattached youngsters from marginalised communities and expose them to a period of skills training and personal and character development.

At the end of the six-week long camp, participants will be assisted by agents of the Government to find gainful employment.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

53-y-o taxi driver shot during argument with off-duty cop

Sport

Reggae Boyz crash out of Concacaf Nations League, draw 2-2 with Mexico

Jamaica News

Airbnb adds to local tourism offerings

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson sets meet record, wins 400m at Velocity Fest

See also

Tina Clayton proves too good for Briana Williams over 200m

Jamaica News

Woman killed at Negril wedding reception identified

The Westmoreland police have identified the woman who was fatally shot during an attack at a wedding reception at a hotel complex in Negril on Saturday evening.
She has been identified as 31-year-o

Sport

New skipper Powell leads West Indies to victory over SA in 1st T20

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — New West Indies captain Rovman Powell launched five sixes in his 43 not out from 18 balls to lead his team to victory in a rain-shortened first Twenty20 game against Sou

Jamaica News

Fatal motor vehicle crash in Hanover

Fifty-nine-year-old George Kellier, a labourer of Prospect district, Green Island, Hanover, succumbed to injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision in the parish on Saturday, March 25.
Repo

Jamaica News

Some gory details of how a cousin killed another amid property dispute

Judge orders convict to serve minimum 29 years in prison

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Political sparks flying all over since ‘Massa Mark’ comment

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the characterisation of Opposition Leader Mark Golding as “Massa Mark” by Finance Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, which has l

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols