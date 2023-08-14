WATCH: Holness to PM aspirants; for this job ‘yuh haffi fit, fit, fit’ Loop Jamaica

With the political climate heating up locally ahead of possible Local Government Elections early next year and General Elections the following year, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared that in order to become the nation’s leader, “You haffi fit, fit, fit”.

“I am never under any illusion that as prime minister this job is about popularity and glory and fanaticism,” said Holness as he addressed the National Housing Trust’s (NHT) ground-breaking ceremony at Sheffield Palms Retreat Development in Westmoreland on Friday.

“This job is about work! This job is about responding to the needs of the people. There is never a down moment for me. To do this job, yuh haffi fit, fit, fit,” he said to cheers from the audience.

Holness borrowed lyrics from the popular Black Uhuru reggae hit, ‘Fit You Haffi Fit’, and his use of it has already been viewed by some of his Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters as a seeming jab at Leader of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), Mark Golding.

Labourites have often accused Golding of being physically unfit for the job as the nation’s leader, and his outline on social media that his visit to the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon two Saturdays ago, left him too exhausted to attend the Grand Gala at the National Stadium the evening after, would not have helped his fitness cause.

But the governing JLP was found to have been trailing the PNP by five percentage points in the last released PNP-commissioned poll in June, and Holness recently admitted that he was concerned about the party’s slip in recent public opinion polls, despite it being expected at the mid-term point of the Administration.

Holness said on Friday that being “fit” is important because no matter how people love you as a leader, they want their problems, including bad roads, lack of water or even their need for a donkey, addressed.

“Now, it’s not pressuring enuh. For others, it can be overwhelming, but I’ve been in it going 27 years now; fairly long period of time, so I’m used to it, and I understand it,” he stated.

With the economy now performing well, the prime minister gave his commitment to addressing the myriad of challenges that are being faced by the people, because they have been waiting for these issues to be addressed “for so long”.