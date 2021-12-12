WATCH: ‘I don’t come to scrape,’ declares Mark Golding | Loop Jamaica

People’s National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, has declared that his only objective in entering representational politics is to “serve” the Jamaican people, and not “scrape” public resources.

“I have no business in politics other than to serve. I don’t come to scrape. We have leaders in this country who have let the people down,” stated Golding.

He was addressing Comrades during a tour of various divisions in Kingston on Friday as the PNP intensifies its efforts to drum up support for its councillor-candidates ahead of Local Government Elections that are due by February of next year.

While describing the current levels of corruption in the country as a “disgrace”, Golding declared definitively that a PNP Administration led by him would not let misappropriation of public funds happen.

“We’ve seen so many instances of tiefing (and) misappropriating public money that should be spent on the people.

“It is a disgrace Comrades, and the People’s National Party will not let that happen under our watch,” he asserted.

Since the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) won the February 2016 General Elections, several scandals have dogged the Administration, with several of them being still unresolved.

However, while charges were laid in some instances, a court is yet to find anyone culpable of any wrongdoing.

Among the scandals were that which engulfed the Ministry of Education, which resulted in its then portfolio minister, Ruel Reid, being forced to resign. He was later charged with fraud-relating offences stemming from alleged activities at the ministry.

The Holness Administration was also rocked by the Petrojam scandal, which resulted in Dr Andrew Wheatley being a casualty, as he was booted from the Cabinet as Science, Technology and Energy Minister.

After his party was triumphant in last year’s elections, Holness returned as Prime Minister, and he gave a commitment to tackle corruption.

However, a number of Government ministries and related agencies continue to be dogged by controversies and allegations of corruption.

The latest scandal to face the Government involved Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) late last month.

Questions have been raised about possible conflicts of interest relating to the awarding of a multimillion-dollar contract to overseas-based CCPA Capital Partners, a company that was leading the incorporation of the Jamalco refinery.

CAP is the vehicle through which the Government holds a 45 per cent stake in bauxite company Jamalco, which incidentally, was badly impacted by a devastating fire at the plant last September.

CAP has since been removed from the Transport and Mining Ministry led by Robert Montague, who, himself, has been embroiled in several other controversies within that ministry, as well as at the National Security Ministry for which he once had portfolio responsibility.

With at least four public boards being forced to resign under Montague’s watch within the Holness Administrations so far, three of the number occurred last month.

With the question of multiple scandals and alleged acts of corruption dogging the Government, former party leader Bruce Golding (no relation to Mark Golding) told Holness that he should not be afraid to use the “tremendous political capital” that he has amassed.

Speaking at last month’s JLP annual conference, Golding warned Holness that, “If you don’t use it (the political capital), you’re going to lose it”.

The former prime minister also said it is not fair for Holness to be spending his time correcting the missteps of others.

“Too often when he should be hitting boundaries and putting runs on the board, he is being forced to play defensive strokes to protect the wicket… It is not fair to him,” declared Bruce Golding.

He earlier told the conference that he had told Holness at a meeting between the two, that he had immense political capital that he should not be afraid to use.

Many political observers and commentators have since taken that advice to mean that a shift of some current Cabinet ministers could be on the cards if Holness follows his former party leader’s advice.

While it is left to see whether the Cabinet will be shuffled ahead of the municipal polls, Holness’ political opponent, Mark Golding, appears not to be wasting time, and has been making many stops across the island, some of the latest being in divisions in Kingston.

On Friday, Golding told Comrades that his tours formed part of a “mission” and “journey to build up the People’s National Party so we can take back the Government of the country and start back our mission to serve the people of Jamaica.”