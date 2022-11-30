WATCH: Jahshii says ‘Barbados always feels like home’ Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jahshii is back in Barbados but this time for his debut Hennessy Artistry performance.

Born Mluleki Tafari Clarke, Jahshii arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport in the 246 and exited the Arrivals hall around 4:18 pm.

The Jamaican Dancehall artiste was here last in October 29, 2022, for a stage show and back in June of this year too for a meet and greet event.

Speaking to Loop News as he made his way to the vehicle, he said, he’s happy to be here. “Barbados always feel like home, yuh know, always home.”

The Born Fighter singer will perform on Saturday, December 3, at Kensington Oval.

