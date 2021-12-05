WATCH: Jamaicans name their pick for national hero | Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans are mixed in their opinions of who should next be elevated to national hero and join the seven who already hold that honour.

In a vox pop conducted in New Kingston and Half-Way-Tree by Loop News on Thursday, similar to what has played out on social media since Barbados named pop icon and entrepreneur Rihanna as its 11th national hero, reggae legend Bob Marley and culture icon Miss Lou were the favourites to be named Jamaica’s eighth national hero.

There were, however, some who believed that Jamaica doesn’t need another national hero, as the current number is either enough or too many.

The debate has been raging on social media since last Tuesday when Jamaica’s Caribbean neighbour Barbados named Rihanna national hero at a function, which also saw the country officially severing ties with the British monarchy by installing Dame Sandra Mason as head of State.

In the vox pop, those who believed that Bob Marley and Miss Lou could be national heroes, believe the work they did before their deaths go beyond the shores of Jamaica.

According to one woman in New Kingston, while Bob Marley was her pick, Jamaica should not follow Barbados’ standard of choosing a national hero, but instead, use criteria that were used when the country’s seven national heroes were being selected.

“I know that this was sparked out of what happened in Barbados, the ditching of the Queen and making Rihanna a national hero, but I think we should not, as Jamaicans, judge our national heroes based on another country’s criteria.

“We have our own criteria and, personally, based on Jamaica’s criteria, a hero is somebody who would have sacrificed his or her life, doing some act of bravery, for instance, Nanny, to free our people or to stand up for some kind of right.

“Bob Marley comes to mind, because while he didn’t do any heroic act, like sacrificing his life for his people, I think, based on his lyrics, he has freed our minds. Now we need to act on what lyrics he has put in his songs, to not just sing them, but to be some of those lyrics. So stand up against the hypocrisy, against some of the stuff that the Queen stood for, and just be a strong people,” she said.

A dreadlocked man in New Kingston was direct in his answer: “Bob Marley, because him duh di work, him fi be it”.

Another man in New Kingston believed that Miss Lou is worthy of the honour.

“Surfing social media of recent, everybody is saying that Jamaica waits until people is dead to recognise them, so I think the next heroine or hero should be Ms Lou,” he said.

Meanwhile, another dreadlocked man in Half-Way-Tree, opined that the island currently has too many heroes, as some of the seven were not worthy to be elevated to that status.

“Jamaica don’t want nuh more hero. Jamaica have all too much hero, we waan dash weh some a dem, especially the last set weh dem put on, dem nuh really mek nuh sense, dem nah really fight.

“If hero is just fi popularity, it nuh mek sense. Yuh want people fi defend, fight fi a purpose, create some cause. Being a hero is not just fi popularity, being a popular person. Yuh need persons weh fight fi cause, guh through struggle wid people, empower people and enlighten people fi overcome struggle. Them people yuh call hero,” the man said.