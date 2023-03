A major bushfire was evident in the Jacks Hill area of St Andrew on Sunday afternoon, and a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) helicopter was observed assisting with the firefight.

The bushfire in Jacks Hill, St Andrew on Sunday afternoon from a distance.

The chopper was seen transporting what appeared to be a container of water to the area of the fire, and a return journey to the reservoir was captured by videographer Marlon Reid, and is showcased below.