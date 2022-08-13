WATCH: JDF member injured; vehicle burst into flames in St James Loop Jamaica

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) member was reportedly taken to hospital to be treated for injuries he received when the jeep he was driving was involved in a collision with a motorcar in St James Friday afternoon.

According to an alleged eyewitness source, four soldiers were aboard the vehicle which collided with a grey Toyota Belta motorcar along the Fairfield roadway in Montego Bay.

Following the impact, the Toyota vehicle reportedly burst into flames.

A source claimed that the driver of the JDF vehicle appeared to have suffered injuries and was taken to hospital but his condition is not immediately known.

It is also not clear whether the other soldiers who were aboard the vehicle suffered any injuries, nor if the sole occupant of the Toyota vehicle was injured.

The St James police are investigating.