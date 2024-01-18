WATCH: Jolyan Silvera in handcuffs for a night ‘with the police’ Loop Jamaica

WATCH: Jolyan Silvera in handcuffs for a night 'with the police'
'No comment' from his attorney, Peter Champagnie

Loop News

8 hrs ago

Jolyan Silvera In Handcuffs

Former Western St Mary Member of Parliament (MP), Jolyan Silvera is to spend the night with the police, said his attorney, Peter Champagnie from the offices of the Major Investigation Division (MID) in St Andrew, where the politician was on Thursday taken by the police for continued probing into the shooting death of Silvera’s wife, Melissa.

News broke on Thursday afternoon that Silvera was in custody and had been taken to the MID for questioning.

At the end of the evening’s activities there, Champagne, with a clear ‘no comment’ declaration, would only confirm that Silvera would be spending the night ‘with the police.

Evidence of that was abundantly clear when the suspect was whisked out of the building in handcuffs by detectives, as was captured in the accompanying video.

Melissa was found dead at the couple’s St Andrew Home on November 10 last year, and initial reports were that the 42-year old woman had died of natural cause in her sleep.

But weeks after the death, a post-mortem report revealed that at least three bullet fragments were in her body, resulting in the police launching a murder investigation.

The couple had been married for almost eight years. 

Mrs Silvera was laid to rest last week.     

