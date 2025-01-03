Australian Open: Sabalenka overpowers Badosa to reach Melbourne final Fire contained at Turtle Beach Towers Apartment in Ocho Rios Four children lost to fires so far in 2025 equals entire 2024 total! Jamaican man avoids deportation from UK due to bisexuality 2 wanted men nabbed in Manchester less than a week in New Year JIS expands its office network to Morant Bay, St Thomas
Watch: 'Kartel inna Fort Lauderdale!'

01 February 2025
Saturday Feb 01

Loop News

38 minutes ago - Updated

Kartel in Fort Lauderdale, US

image

Jamaican dancehall entertainer Vybz Kartel is in the US ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards, where he has been nominated in the Best Reggae Album category.

The awards show is set to take place on Sunday, February 2, at Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in downtown Los Angeles, California.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was released from prison last year after the United Kingdom’s Privy Council ordered his murder conviction be quashed.

He received his Grammy nomination for his album "Party With Me."

Other nominees in the Best Reggae Album category include:"Take It Easy" by Collie Buddz; "Evolution" by The Wailers; and "Never Gets Late Here" by Shenseea.

The deejay sparked excitement among fans on Friday evening when he posted a video of himself with his fiancée, Sidem Öztürk, on an airplane.

He later shared another clip arriving at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, captioned: "Top Shottaz is back”.

Kartel's presence in the US has surprised many, with one fan, at the airport gleefully declaring: “Kartel inna Fort Lauderdale’, after greeting the entertainer upon his arrival in the North American country.

Video via Vybz Kartel, Instagram.

Bounty Killer (left) and Vybz Kartel on stage at the Freedom Street concert. (Photo: Ramon Thompson)
Watch: Fans cheer Vybz Kartel’s return at Freedom Street
LoopNews Video

The Vybz Kartel Freedom Street Concert was staged at the National Stadium on Tuesday, December 31 and attracted a bumper crowd with fans flying in from as far as Australia, the continent of Africa and Europe. 

