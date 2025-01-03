Watch: ‘Kartel inna Fort Lauderdale!’

Jamaican dancehall entertainer Vybz Kartel is in the US ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards, where he has been nominated in the Best Reggae Album category.

The awards show is set to take place on Sunday, February 2, at Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in downtown Los Angeles, California.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was released from prison last year after the United Kingdom’s Privy Council ordered his murder conviction be quashed.

He received his Grammy nomination for his album "Party With Me."

Other nominees in the Best Reggae Album category include:"Take It Easy" by Collie Buddz; "Evolution" by The Wailers; and "Never Gets Late Here" by Shenseea.

The deejay sparked excitement among fans on Friday evening when he posted a video of himself with his fiancée, Sidem Öztürk, on an airplane.

He later shared another clip arriving at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, captioned: "Top Shottaz is back”.

Kartel's presence in the US has surprised many, with one fan, at the airport gleefully declaring: “Kartel inna Fort Lauderdale’, after greeting the entertainer upon his arrival in the North American country.

Video via Vybz Kartel, Instagram.