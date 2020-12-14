Next Post

WATCH: Leon Bailey nets sensational goal with brace, Leverkusen go top

Mon Dec 14 , 2020
A brace from Jamaican international helped Bayer Leverkusen charge to the top of the German Bundesliga with a 4-1 win over nine-man Hoffenheim on Sunday.  Wi

You May Like

Next Post

WATCH: Leon Bailey nets sensational goal with brace, Leverkusen go top

Mon Dec 14 , 2020
A brace from Jamaican international helped Bayer Leverkusen charge to the top of the German Bundesliga with a 4-1 win over nine-man Hoffenheim on Sunday.  Wi

You May Like

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!