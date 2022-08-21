WATCH: ‘Look at me now’, says Jamaican-born after winning UFC title Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
WATCH: ‘Look at me now’, says Jamaican-born after winning UFC title Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Construction worker gets bail after ‘killing man’ in trespass dispute

11 questions with ‘Top Prize’ deejay Alkaline

City bounce back to draw 3-3 at Newcastle in Premier League

Caribbean Creators: Addis Pablo

WATCH: ‘Look at me now’, says Jamaican-born after winning UFC title

Singapore to decriminalize gay sex, but will limit change

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’

St Catherine’s most wanted remanded on two murder charges

Real Boss looks hard to beat at Caymanas

Sunday Aug 21

31?C

Leon Edwards: I was born in Jamaica with nothing. I lived in a wooden shed … Look at me now!

Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

UFC fighter Leon Edwards, of Jamaica, celebrates his title as welterweight champion of the world after knocking out Nigerian UFC fighter Kamaru Usman during the UFC 278 mixed martial arts title bout in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaican-born British professional mixed martial artist Leon Edwards dropped Kamaru Usman with a kick to the head and neck in the final minute of the fifth round to win the welterweight championship at UFC 278 on Saturday night.

Usman appeared to be seconds away from a 16th consecutive victory, which would have tied an all-time UFC record, before Edwards came up with the stunning finish just in time. He delivered the knockout blow with 56 seconds left in the bout.

“That crosshead kick landed perfectly,” Edwards said.

Edwards (20-3) is undefeated dating back to his previous bout with Usman in 2015. The British fighter rose to No. 2 in the welterweight division while accumulating nine wins in that stretch ahead of the title bout.

Usman (20-2) lived up to his reputation as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world for much of the bout. The Nigerian weathered a late first-round takedown and turned the tables with a late second-round takedown. Usman controlled position throughout the third round, earning two more takedowns, and led 39-37 on the judges’ scorecards after four rounds. He appeared on his way to a win by unanimous decision before Edwards rallied in the final round.

“The octagon belongs to nobody,” Edwards said. “No man is meant to hold the belt for that long. I said all week I felt like this was my moment. This is how it was meant to play out.”

Edwards still believes he has plenty left to prove even though he is now the champion. He mentioned repeatedly how he didn’t like how his body reacted to Usman’s attacks throughout all five rounds.

“That wasn’t my best performance, and I did not feel myself in this,” Edwards said. “I feel like I have much more to offer.”

UFC’s first pay-per-view event in Utah drew 18,321 fans and $4.2 million in live gate revenue, a Vivint Arena record. It marked the 23rd consecutive sellout for the UFC.

Dana White praised the arena atmosphere and said the UFC could return to Utah as early as 2023.

“You could put this crowd up there with anybody tonight,” White said.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

September 29, 2021 07:42 AM

Sport

September 30, 2021 12:11 PM

Sport

January 14, 2022 12:52 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Construction worker gets bail after ‘killing man’ in trespass dispute

Entertainment

11 questions with ‘Top Prize’ deejay Alkaline

Sport

See also

City bounce back to draw 3-3 at Newcastle in Premier League

More From

Sport

O’Dayne Richards wins Jamaica’s first medal at NACAC Championships

National senior record holder O’Dayne Richards secured Jamaica’s first medal at the fourth North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Open Championships in Freeport, T

Sport

Good first session for Jamaica at NACAC Open Championships

Jamaica’s four athletes who are competing in the men’s and women’s 400m at the 4th NACAC Open Championships in Freeport, Bahamas have secured qualification to the finals.
Oregon World Ch

Jamaica News

Desperate search to locate missing sisters in Trelawny

An ananda alert has been activated for 16-year-old Dahlia Cowell, otherwise called ‘Rhea’, and 14-year-old Tracey-Ann Cowell, otherwise called ‘TT’, both of Butt-Up-Town, Trelawny.
The police repor

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Robber shot dead during bar hold-up in Mandeville, identified

Incident captured in viral video

Sport

Khadija Shaw stars in big Man City victory

Reggae Girlz striker Khadija Shaw scored two early goals in Madrid as Manchester City cruised past Kazakh side Tomris-Turan 6-0 in the Women’s Champions League first qualifying round on Thursday.
T

Sport

Jackson, Blake, Taylor strike gold at NACAC Championships

Jamaica won 11 medals on the day, three gold, three silver, and five bronze, for a total of 12 following O’Dayne Richards’ bronze on Friday

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols