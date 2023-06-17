WATCH: Major cruise shipping concerns in Falmouth Loop Jamaica

Stakeholders in the cruise-shipping sector are complaining about visitor experience at the Falmouth port in Trelawny.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who met with cruise line executives in Miami last week, has committed that steps will be taken to address the issues.

“The report I got today (Wednesday) made it very clear that the visitor experience in Falmouth is below the expectation. And so we have some concerns about doing something about that, and we are going to do something about that,” Bartlett stated.

He added that stakeholders in Falmouth and the Ministry of Tourism will have to partner to do what is required to keep the town “in front of the minds of visitors”.

“The hard cold facts are that customers do have a say in how itineraries are developed and which ports are utilised, and which ports are not. And if they continue to give negative reports about any port, then chances of that port becoming a fixture on their itinerary is very low indeed,” Bartlett stated.

President and CEO Michael Bayley of Royal Caribbean International, one the largest cruise companies in the world, and other top-line executives, held talks with Bartlett and his team at the headquarters of the cruise line in Miami, Florida last week.

During the meeting, concerns were voiced about the lack of attractions for cruise passengers who disembark from the vessels in Falmouth.

“A lot of focus has to be on Falmouth, as Falmouth has to become a major port, not just a port of call, but a major port of reference. But it’s going to require a bit of improvement of excursion experiences… what the visitors do when they come off the ship. We have to provide more of exciting experiences and more attractions for passengers. So, we have been talking about that,” Bartlett underlined.

Royal Caribbean is expecting over 340,000 cruise visitors on their lines into Jamaica this year, and a full recovery next year with over 360,000 visitors.

“The expansion of activities beyond (then) is also in the train, and we’re hoping that we will get 1.3 million visitors this year from cruise, and that come 2024, there will be an increase in that number, and hopefully, we get back to 2019 levels by the end of winter 2024-3025,” said Bartlett.