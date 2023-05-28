WATCH: Massive fire causes Sunday morning anxiety in Port Antonio Loop Jamaica

Firefighters are continuing cooling down operations after a massive fire engulfed a section of the Musgrave Market and two other business establishments in Port Antonio, Portland on Sunday morning.

Preliminary reports are that fire was seen coming from the market at about 8:30 am, and teams with three fire units responded.

The blaze quickly spread to a nearby supermarket and a jewellery store, leaving them significantly damaged.

Residents converged on the scene as black smoke from the fire punctuated the seaside town.

By midday, firefighters managed to contain the blaze.

Mayor of Port Antonio, Paul Thompson, who was among onlookers at the scene, said scores of persons have been impacted by the fire.

“They (those affected by the fire) will surely need significant help,” Thompson told reporters.

He said while the cost of the damage is too early to be determined, he is expecting that the sum will be significant.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.