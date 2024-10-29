Watch: Ousted PNP member Karen Cross rallies support for Rose Shaw

Karen Cross, a former member of the People's National Party, is currently in Morant Bay rallying voters to support Yvonne Rose Shaw in today's by-election in the Morant Bay Division of the St Thomas Municipal Council.

Cross has been vocal about her concerns regarding what she describes as poor leadership within the PNP

Today, she is out to support her friend, Rose Shaw.

Despite her reservations about the party's leaders, Cross emphasises that she still supports the party itself.