Watch out for Curlin’s Affair at Caymanas | Loop Jamaica

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes’ CURLIN’S AFFAIR should rebound at five furlongs round in Saturday’s overnight allowance at Caymanas Park after bleeding and finishing last behind JORDON REIGN’S at six and a half furlongs on June 18.

CURLIN’S AFFAIR’s dismal run followed three fair efforts against open overnight company, not disgraced in races won by foreigners – RUNAWAY ALGO, I AM FRED and DOUBLE DIVA. The Perfect Curlin-Nuclear Affair colt had made the grade by beating non-winners of an overnight allowance, clocking 1:12.3 at six furlongs in March to dismiss RUM WITH ME.

Throwing his June 28 run out the window, CURLIN’S AFFAIR should use class and pace to dominate his six rivals at the minimum round trip. Returning nine pounds lighter at 117 pounds, going five furlongs round, CURLIN’S AFFAIR signalled his readiness with a bullet 35.4 for three furlongs in mid-month.

Topweight GENERATIONAL should be the horse on the lead won’t get away from CURLIN’S who showed his pace in a lightning-fast race won by RUNAWAY ALGO in 1:05.2 at five and a half furlongs. CURLIN’S AFFAIR finished fourth behind RUNAWAY ALGO, MAHOGANY and I AM FRED.

Richard Azan’s improved filly, ARTESIA, is on a hat-trick of wins after beating non-winners of four races on June 5. Running on a fast track, ARTESIA clocked 1:06.0 at five and a half furlongs, beating T BRADY, who returned two races later as a two-length winner at six and a half furlongs, also on a fast track, posting 1:18.4 on June 26.

T BRADY and ARTESIA are both in peak form but lack the pace of CURLIN’S AFFAIR, who should get first run on GENERATIONAL in the event being run as the fifth on an 11-race card, with first post at 11:30 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SATURDAY, JULY 23

Race 1 – 1100m

Manaco (5), Love Dub (13)

Race 2 – 1100m

Buckaluck (6), Uncle Wal (4)

Race 3 -1600m

Monsieur Blue (3), Howilookin (7)

—-Race 4 – 1300m

Better Best (5)

Race 5 -1000m Rd

Curlin’s Affair (2)

Race 6 – 1000m St

Dotlin (4), Little Groovy Thing (1)

Race 7 -1000m Rd

Rum Puncher (2), Jaguar (1)

Race 8 – 1000m Rd

Perfect Brew (5)

Race 9 – 1200m

Sweety Man (6), Oldkingcole (8)

Race 10 – 1100m

Gracefully Made (10)

Race 11 – 1400m

Traditional Boy (16), Avenging Angel (14)

