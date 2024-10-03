Watch: Passion plus pasta equals success for Shea Stewart

Living his dream as a chef, Shea Stewart extended his passion beyond in-demand catering jobs for corporate clients to opening the doors of Presto Pasta.

After just a year, the Italian-inspired fast-casual eatery is a budding franchise, with Stewart launching a second location two weekends ago at 34 Upper Waterloo Road to complement the first branch on Red Hills Road.

Hitting the pause button on urgent work duties that demand his attention between dual Presto spots, the founder of this culinary enterprise talked with LOOP's latest Young People in Business about inspiration and menu innovation with pizzas, pastas and more.

Shot on location at Presto Pasta, 34 Upper Waterloo Road.

Interview by Omar Tomlinson. Filmed and edited by Ramon Kindsay