Watch: Passion plus pasta equals success for Shea Stewart

05 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Democrats push back against Musk's access to classified info

Undocumented Jamaican charged with sex crimes involving teen in US

A Week of Days: Bob Marley Day, Grenada Independence Day this week

Jamaican Teas reports higher earnings in Q1

Underage Gambling Prevention Week now in progress

Gather the canine's, it's time for Yappy Hour!

Edwin Allen, Calabar, and KC dominate at Youngster Goldsmith Classics

St Andrew South Police capture wanted man

Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum pays homage to Reggae Month

Wednesday Feb 05

1 hrs ago - Updated

Young People in Business: Shea Stewart

image

Living his dream as a chef, Shea Stewart extended his passion beyond in-demand catering jobs for corporate clients to opening the doors of Presto Pasta.

After just a year, the Italian-inspired fast-casual eatery is a budding franchise, with Stewart launching a second location two weekends ago at 34 Upper Waterloo Road to complement the first branch on Red Hills Road.

Hitting the pause button on urgent work duties that demand his attention between dual Presto spots, the founder of this culinary enterprise talked with LOOP's latest Young People in Business about inspiration and menu innovation with pizzas, pastas and more.

Shot on location at Presto Pasta, 34 Upper Waterloo Road.

Interview by Omar Tomlinson. Filmed and edited by Ramon Kindsay

More From

Aidan Karl McIntosh, alias 'AD'

Jamaica News

Reputed One Order gangster 'AD' fatally shot by police in Spanish Town

A man who was said to have been a top member of the One Order gang was fatally shot by the police during a reported confrontation in Eltham Meadows in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday.
The dece

Students from the Mt Alvernia Preparatory and Kindergarten school in Montego Bay, St James, participate in a recent road march to mark the school’s centennial anniversary.

Jamaica News

Mt Alvernia Prep celebrates a century of excellence

The streets of Montego Bay, St James, were recently filled with excitement and pride on Monday (January 27), as students, teachers, and supporters of Mt Alvernia Preparatory and Kindergarten participa

Students of Moneague College engage in a class seminar.

Jamaica News

Moneague College receives institutional accreditation

The Moneague College in St Ann has reached a significant milestone in its near seven-decade history, having received institutional accreditation from the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ).
The de

Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake

Jamaica News

JCF warns of WhatsApp scam impersonating Police Commissioner

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is warning the public about a scam involving individuals impersonating Commissioner of Police Dr Kevin Blake on WhatsApp.
According to the JCF, the scammers ini

Organiser of the Wavz One Love Jerk Fest Weekend in Negril, Rosa Young.

Jamaica News

Free health services for Negril residents on February 9

Residents of Negril, Westmoreland, will benefit from free health services at an expo to be held on February 9 at Wavz Beach in the resort town.
Community advocate Rosa Young is partnering with the

Nadine Atkinson-Flowers is admitted to practice in the US and Jamaica.

Jamaica News

How to navigate increased immigration enforcement in the US

Attorney shares pointers

