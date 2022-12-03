WATCH: Pierre Declares Zero Tolerance For All Forms Of Workplace Harassment – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, who also carries the National Security Ministerial portfolio, expects the highest levels of integrity and professional standards from every police officer serving in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

During a recent exchange with members of the RSLPF, Prime Minister Pierre took the opportunity to reinforce his zero tolerance for all forms of harassment in the workplace and condemned the practice of quid pro quo sexual harassment.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

