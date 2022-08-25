WATCH: PM hits back at critics of Gov’t, private sector partnerships Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has fired back at critics of the Government’s partnership with the private sector, by declaring that the latter cannot be excluded from the economic growth and development of the country.

“What we have learned is that if you exclude the private sector from the growth and progress and prosperity of the country, you will not achieve growth, progress and prosperity,” Holness indicated.

He was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Kiln 5-expansion project and unveiling ceremony for the Mexico-Jamaica Friendship Mural Project at Caribbean Cement Company on Wednesday.

The prime minister’s remarks come on the heels of recent comment from Member of Parliament (MP) for South West Clarendon, Lothian Cousins, who accused the private sector of “propping up” the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government and neglecting the poor.

According to Cousins, the recent reduction of chicken prices by $12.50 was “another three-card trick”.

“It’s another way of trying to propping (prop) up the Government, and you have to understand that the private sector will always support the Government that is going to support them,” suggested the Opposition parliamentarian.

“… And they will never support the People’s National Party (PNP). They have never supported us that way, and they will never support us that way because we are the party for the people!” Cousins argued.

While not mentioning the PNP or Cousins, Holness, on Wednesday, said such rhetoric geared towards driving a wedge between the state and the private sector, pains his heart.

“It does pain my heart when I hear persons trying to drive a wedge between this partnership for growth for partnership and prosperity,” he stated.

“That somehow the poor will not benefit from the partnership for growth, progress and prosperity. That is absolutely not the case!

“The partnership is working, and the greatest symbol of the success of the partnership is that we now have the lowest level of unemployment in the history of Jamaica,” Holness insisted.

Aside from the private sector, Holness said his Administration is committed to maintaining its relationships with civil society groups, labour leaders, small business owners and entrepreneurs, to create an environment for Jamaicans to achieve their goals.

He also stressed that the strategic partnership between the Government and the private sector has borne fruit with thousands of new businesses registering with the Companies Office of Jamaica.

This, he said, is proof that the economic environment in Jamaica is welcoming.

“This Administration believes in creating economic growth that creates jobs, because a job is the greatest way to treat with poverty. When you give people employment, you give them independence, you create income for them, you increase their freedom and their options,” Holness asserted.

“That is the philosophy of this Government. We create the economic environment where all people can flourish as free economic agents to make decisions for themselves,” he added.

Holness reiterated that his Government has demonstrated that it has created the right environment through its partnerships, “where people can – through their own labour, their own intellect, their own strength and creativity – pull themselves out of poverty.”