WATCH: Police federation calls for tougher laws for obstructing cops Loop Jamaica

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Corporal Rohan James, is calling for legislation to impose harsher punishment for citizens who continue to impede and confront the police while they carry out arrests.

James’ comments come amid concerns raised by Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, earlier this month relative to the increasing number of cases of persons resisting arrest as bystanders urge them to do so.

Anderson warned civilians that the police will not be deterred in carrying out arrests, and warned that those who obstruct the police will be prosecuted.

In recent weeks, several videos have been widely circulated of persons resisting the police’s efforts to arrest them, while members of the public try to impede the law enforcers’ efforts.

In addressing the funeral service for Detective Sergeant Victor Francis, who was stabbed to death when he tried to intervene in a dispute in September, James urged Prime Minister Andrew Holness to, among other things, introduce such legislation to address the trend of persons who continue to confront the police.

“There are a few sections of society that does not believe that we are deserving of the respect to be reciprocated in the discharge of service and duties.

“I underscore the importance when the prime minister indicates that he is building a legacy, and for that reason, this is the forum that I believe I should call upon him and believe that he must be able to respond to give us these three items,” stated James.

He said the first item should be proper remuneration commensurate with the risk associated with the profession.

The second item, said James, is “the legislation to make it possible for citizens to underscore the importance of law enforcement in the practice that you do not seek to assault, incite and obstruct.

“Those elements must be entrenched in law to make it a deterrence in the enforcement of (the) law…,” he declared.

The third item that James is imploring the prime minister to address for the police is the lack of resources to adequately execute law enforcement.

“… We have demonstrated in the past – even up to the past few days – that nowhere in Jamaica criminal elements will be safe.

“We are prepared to respond to duties call. All we are seeking is that element of support from our political directorate,” stated James.

Meanwhile, the police federation chairman described Detective Francis as an ambassador, humanitarian and “one who consummately believed that everyone deserves proper respect and security.”

On September 10, the 55-year-old policeman attempted to break up a fight in the Baptist Road, Caymanas area of St Catherine, between relatives, and was stabbed in the process.

Another man who was arguing and fighting was also stabbed.

Both males were rushed to hospital, where the policeman later succumbed to his injuries.

Francis was assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) up to the time of his death.