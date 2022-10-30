WATCH: ‘Public cannot have… confidence’ in JC Hutchinson – Golding Loop Jamaica

Opposition Leader Mark Golding is calling on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to remove JC Hutchinson as State Minister in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, based on reported acts of nepotism on his part.

Golding, who was speaking at a People’s National Party (PNP) press conference on Friday, where he called on Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, to resign over the deaths of several babies due to an infectious bacteria, also turned the spotlight on Hutchinson.

“This also is an opportune time to mention the case of Minister JC Hutchinson, who has been found wanting yet again in relation to ministerial interference in the award of contracts within the parish of St Elizabeth by the parish council (now municipal corporation),” he said.

The Integrity Commission, in a recently tabled report, called on Holness to sanction Hutchinson after its Director of Investigation, Kevon Stephenson, concluded that Hutchinson “directly and/or ostensibly” authorised the coordinator of the Constituency Development Fund (CDC) to recommend Prostar Electrical and Construction for the award of contracts by the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation.

That company is owned by Hutchinson’s son, Jason.

The company went on to be awarded contracts by the municipal corporation.

Hutchinson is also accused of recommending his long-time intimate partner and the mother of his son to several school boards in the parish.

Despite the calls from the Integrity Commission for Hutchinson to be sanctioned, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, said action has already been taken in relation to the North West St Elizabeth parliamentarian.

“We also must remember that when matters came up very early when the statements were made in relation to questions about Minister Hutchinson, he was sanctioned,” Morgan told a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday.

“Mr Hutchinson moved from one place in the executive to another place, which was lower. So, action was taken long ago,” Morgan suggested.

“At the time, the Government looked at what was happening and the prime minister, in his imprimatur, made decisions as it relates to the status of the gentleman.

“Do remember that these investigations take years, and we cannot wait on an investigation to act. So, we’ve acted previously on the matter,” Morgan further insisted.

On Friday, Golding, who is the People’s National Party’s (PNP) President, disagreed with Morgan’s explanations, labelling him as a “Minister of Propaganda”.

“The Minister of Propaganda has indicated that this is all part of something for which he (Hutchinson) has already been held accountable. That is not the case,” Golding insisted.

“He (Hutchinson) was forced to accept a demotion some time ago as a result of a totally separate incident, also egregious, showing breaches of governance in relation to the Holland Estate.

“This is a separate matter. He has been found wanting again, and the public cannot have trust and confidence in his continued presence as a member of the executive holding junior ministerial rank,” declared Golding.

“We call on the prime minister to do the right thing on this matter. We have heard nothing from him,” stated the PNP president.