WATCH: Rainfall produces heavy flooding in sections of St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Heavy afternoon rainfall in the Corporate Area on Thursday resulted in much misery for some motorists, as a number of roadways became flooded with water, causing some vehicles to shut down.

Among the areas which appeared to have been most badly affected were a number of major roadways through South West St Andrew and Western St Andrew, with the police advising that a section of Marcus Garvey Drive was impassable, due to the flooding from the heavy rainfall.

The police advisory urged motorists to use alternative routes to avoid extensive delays along the affected corridor.

Along Spanish Town Road between Three Miles and Six Miles, there was heavy flooding along many sections of the roadway, with a significant number of industrial entities along the route being virtually boxed in by the flooding, and motorists taking gambles in navigating the floodwaters.

Motorists gingerly navigating a section of of Spanish Town Road in St Andrew on Thursday afternoon.

For some motorists, the outcomes were not positive, as in many places along the roadway, on both sides of the dual carriageway, vehicles could be seen stalled, with flashing hazard lights indicating the scenario.

Among the lot, interestingly, were a few larger vehicles, including passenger buses and at least one truck.

Below is a video of the state of the flooding along nearby Duhaney Drive in Western St Andrew.