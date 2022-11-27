WATCH: Retired police dog Chad steals show at JCF Long Service Awards Loop Jamaica

A retired service dog from the police’s Canine Division named ‘Chad’ stole the show at the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Annual Long Service Awards at the Police Officers’ Club in St Andrew on Thursday.

To much applause and cheers at the event, Chad marched his handlers – Constables Shavar Manning and Britney Simpson – up the stage to receive a special citation from Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson.

Chad caught the attention of host of the award ceremony, Fae Ellington, and two small children who could not help but pet the retired service dog which was adorned in special white garb for the occasion.

Before all of that, Ellington read a special citation for the dog ‘who’ “dedicated his entire life to serving the people of Jamaica as a member of the Canine Division”.

The Jamaica-bred Labrador gave service in the areas of search and rescue, among other things.

“Equally exceptional is his record in cadaver detection, which stood at 10 at the close of his career,” Ellington read.

Among Chad’s many other exploits was the discovery of the bodies of two American missionary – Harold Nichols, 53, and 48-year-old Randy Hentzel – who were murdered in St Mary in 2016.

Over 100 police officers who attained 18 years or more of exemplary service with good conduct were also awarded by the JCF.

Meanwhile, reggae singer and former police officer, Omar Pasley, popularly known by his stage name ‘Omi’, also received a special award for his consistent public advocacy and selfless devotion to the mission and work of the JCF.

According to the JCF, Omi enlisted in the ranks of the force in June 2009, and was assigned to the Motorised Patrol Division until March 2013.

“Amidst his incredible rise and success as an artiste, an exponent of the genres of reggae, pop and reggae fusion, Omi has never forgotten his roots and the JCF and the grounding and moulding he received in the force,” the citation said.

Omi performed his hit songs, including ‘Cheerleader’, at the ceremony, as well as his 2019 tribute song to the JCF, ‘To Serve and Protect’.

At one stage of his performance, the Garvey Maceo past student said during his time in the JCF he “adopted the attributes of a good constable.

“These are attributes I took with me throughout all my endeavours, including, but not limited to, music,” stated the artiste.