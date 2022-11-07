WATCH: Security guards protest following recent court ruling Loop Jamaica

A number of private security guards mounted an orderly protest in Cross Roads, St Andrew on Monday, relative to the lack of clarity about their status within their respective companies following a recent court ruling that such guards should not be contract workers, but staff members who are entitled to the typical staff benefits in any corporate entity nationally.

While outlining longstanding grouses, the protestors cited the recent court ruling, which they said they are depending on to bring significant improvements to their working arrangements and benefits.

Notably, while the court ruling related directly to guards within only one or two specific security company/companies, it is imperative that it has the same implications for all private security guards within such companies across the country.

Above, speakers from among the protesters spell out their issues and some expectations going forward, which were captured on video by Loop News.