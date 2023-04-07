WATCH: Security guards protest proposed contracts at Labour Ministry Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Some of the security guards who took their protest over the proposed new contracts for them to the Labour Ministry in Kingston on Thursday.

Scores of security guards converged on the offices of the Ministry of Labour in downtown Kingston on Thursday to protest being reportedly struck off the roster of their respective companies amid the transition of security guards in general from contract workers to employees, effective on April 1.

Approaching that date, security companies have been requiring the guards to sign new contracts that the guards say would see them losing much of the benefits they would have earned and accumulated had they been employees over their years of service.

They said they have refused to sign the contracts as proposed by the companies.

The guards vented their feelings on the matter, and sought the intervention of the ministry, the Government and the prime minister.

Watch the video below of them expressing their grouses.

