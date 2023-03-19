WATCH: Spice not pregnant, celebrates ‘new life’ after health scare Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

After sending the Internet into a tailspin on Tuesday when she posted a photo of herself exposing an apparent baby bump, dancehall artiste Spice has confirmed that she is not pregnant.

In her first Instagram Live in six months, the ‘Suh Mi Like It’ singer told thousands of eager followers who tuned in for her promised update on Friday that she’s not pregnant and that the picture shared earlier this week represents her “new life”.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, also detailed her horrifying experience of being hospitalised with hernia and sepsis in the Dominican Republic last year and her journey to reclaim her health.

“I am honoured to be given a second chance at life. Fast-forward to the photo I posted where I appeared pregnant, I never said I was… I said God has been good to me, and that photo is just me celebrating my second chance at life,” she told more than 48,000 people watching the Live.

Expecting criticisms from the stunt, she clarified that her photo was not meant to offend anyone.

“So, if it did…I apologise. I know there are people who can’t have kids, have had miscarriages. It (the photo) was just done to celebrate my new life,” Spice said.

Spice’s comeback also entailed the release of a new track, titled ‘God a Bless Me’, which samples Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit, ‘I Will Survive’. The video seemingly retells her major health scare.

“Been through the darkest road every day, and mi glad seh mi still alive,” she sings.

The song, directed by Bling Blang, has already been resonating with her followers.

“Look at God. Who God bless no man curse. I love it,” one fan commented.

“God give his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. Trust God, he wants you here; it wasn’t your time yet,” another added.

But some were upset at Spice for her choice of sharing an image of herself seemingly pregnant.

“The pregnancy stunt wasn’t it. You could have said you were sick without all the extra stuff. God bless,” one fan wrote.

“Who lies about pregnancy? I hope Nicki deletes her comment,” another wrote.

