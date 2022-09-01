WATCH: Tanya Stephens in performance at album launch Loop Jamaica

Tad’s Records International invited fans of dancehall soul act Tanya Stephens to the launch of her much-anticipated album Some Kinda Madness.

With the expected performance and track-run-through, the event – moderated by ZJ Sparks with the support of ZJ Rush, who handled the musical selections – was an intimate gathering of industry execs.

At 9 pm sharp, viewers can stream the show from across the globe on the live stream link – courtesy of Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio via SiriusXM, but in the interim, here’s a sneak peek from Stephens’ performance earlier.