WATCH: Tanya Stephens in performance at album launch Loop Jamaica

Singer unveils ‘Some Kinda Madness’ via Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM

Loop Entertainment

2 hrs ago

Tanya Stephens performs at album launch in Kingston

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Tad’s Records International invited fans of dancehall soul act Tanya Stephens to the launch of her much-anticipated album Some Kinda Madness.

With the expected performance and track-run-through, the event – moderated by ZJ Sparks with the support of ZJ Rush, who handled the musical selections – was an intimate gathering of industry execs.

At 9 pm sharp, viewers can stream the show from across the globe on the live stream link – courtesy of Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio via SiriusXM, but in the interim, here’s a sneak peek from Stephens’ performance earlier.

