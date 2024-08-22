Watch: Tessanne’s Voice Box camp finale promises unforgettable show

·7 min read
Watch: Tessanne’s Voice Box camp finale promises unforgettable show
After two weeks of vocal coaching, choral training, solo performance development, and an introduction to musical theatre, the camp will culminate in a special end-of-camp show on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

This summer, 50 talented youngsters participated in an intensive camp at Campion College in Kingston, guided by international singer Tessanne Chin Crooks and her startup foundation, Voice Box.

After two weeks of vocal coaching, choral training, solo performance development, and an introduction to musical theatre, the camp will culminate in a special end-of-camp show on Saturday, August 24, titled “Our Song.”

On Tuesday, Loop videographer Ramon Lindsay visited the camp’s open day, where Chin Crooks gave an inside look at the final preparations.

