Watch: Tight battle, no hostility in Aenon Town, say voters

Supporters and representatives from both the Jamaica Labour Party and the People's Party are confidently claiming that their candidates will win in the Aenon Town Division following the official count of today’s by-election in Clarendon.

While both parties are unlikely to agree on the winner, they have confirmed that there is no hostility between the candidates or their supporters.

Feature video image shows PNP leader Mark Golding greeting the JLP's Zavia Mayne, member of parliament for South West St Ann.