Watch: Tight battle, no hostility in Aenon Town, say voters

22 November 2024
Voting higher in municipal by-elections than parliamentary contests

Voters paying tribute to late JLP councillor in Aenon Town by-election

Watch: Ousted PNP member Karen Cross rallies support for Rose Shaw

JLP representative Duane Smith not worried over slow voter turn-out

Man City's Rodri open to Real Madrid interest

tTech’s majority ownership transferred to new leadership

Photos: Smooth voting in Aenon Town amid fierce contest

Slow start to by-election in St Andrew North West

Montego Bay to designate Mount Alvernia Day

2 hrs ago

Labourites and Comrades declare no hostility in Aenon Town

Supporters and representatives from both the Jamaica Labour Party and the People's Party are confidently claiming that their candidates will win in the Aenon Town Division following the official count of today’s by-election in Clarendon. 

While both parties are unlikely to agree on the winner, they have confirmed that there is no hostility between the candidates or their supporters.

Feature video image shows PNP leader Mark Golding greeting the JLP's Zavia Mayne, member of parliament for South West St Ann.

Jamaica News

Jamaica News

Jamaica News

New JUTC pilot bus service into St Thomas - Vaz

Starting early in December, residents of St Thomas are to experience a revamped public transportation system thanks to a pilot project being initiated with two Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) rou

Sport

Khadija Shaw returns as Reggae Girlz prepare for South Africa

Jamaica international Khadija Shaw is set to rejoin the national women’s football team for two friendly matches against South Africa at the Montego Bay Sports Complex on November 29 and December 2, ma

Jamaica News

Fitz Bailey to act as Police Commissioner in Turks and Caicos Islands

Just over a month after being appointed as Deputy Commissioner for the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force, retired Jamaican law enforcer Fitz Bailey is to act as Commissioner of Police for th

Jamaica News

Feb 17 mention date in Westmoreland ‘Circuit’ for Mario Deane case

The case involving three police personnel who are charged in connection with the 2014 beating death of St James resident Mario Deane has been given a February 17, 2025 mention date in the Westmoreland

Jamaica News

'One Mama D': Supporters declare Trelawny Southern a JLP stronghold

Slow start to voting

Jamaica News

Every J'can must play a part in addressing school violence – Minister

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, is calling for a whole-of-society approach to addressing the issue of school violence.
“We need everybody

17 November 2024

Your integrity is worth more than $2,000 or $5,000, Chuck tells JPs

12 November 2024

Emerging talent on show at next instalment of Artwalk Festival

05 November 2024

Hordley main road, St Thomas impassable

24 October 2024

Liverpool make record-setting start to season after win at Leipzig