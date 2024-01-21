WATCH: ‘Togetherness and unity’ will take PNP to victory, says Golding Loop Jamaica

As the nation braces for the highly anticipated announcement of the Local Government Elections, Opposition Leader and President of the People’s National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, is calling on comrades to put their differences aside and unite ahead of the polls.

“… All PNP, any little issue, any little fliction, just low that man until we win the election. If yuh want tek it up after dat, mi nuh business!” Golding told PNP supporters at St James High School in the Central St James constituency on Friday.

“Between now and election wi a one family and wi nah deal with dem little petty tings deh, because we want move forward together, because togetherness and unity is gonna drive the victory,” he further stated.

Talks have been mounting in some quarters that a recent reshuffling of the Opposition’s Shadow Cabinet, which left out key parliamentarians like Lisa Hanna and Dr Morais Guy for individuals without a seat in the House of Representatives or Senate, could lead to further disunity in the party.

However, the PNP has downplayed such assertions, arguing that Hanna and Guy will still speak on national issues in Parliament.

Also, the party has been dogged by at least two parish councillors – Uphell Purcell of the York Town Division in South West Clarendon, and Lawton McKenzie of the Grange Hill Division in Westmoreland – set to run as independent candidates in the pending local polls, this after they were dropped as candidates by the party.

On Friday night, however, a fiery and confident Golding exuded confidence ahead of the scheduled local polls that are due by February 28, 2024.

“People are ready for the People’s National Party once again,” declared Golding.

He said he is confident that the party will retain its political power in St James, based on the feedback he received on a tour of the constituency earlier in the day.

Golding said the party has “a good set” of councillor candidates and parliamentary candidates in St James for the upcoming municipal elections and the general elections, respectively.

In commenting on national issues, Golding said while the reforms implemented by the last PNP administration have “borne fruit” under the present Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government, it is not sufficient.

According to him, Jamaica needs social and economic transformation so that citizens feel that they have a chance to change their lives. This, he said, will be the platform which the PNP will craft policies around if they form the next Government.