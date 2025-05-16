WATCH: Traditional and social media not reliable to carry the facts

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said that both traditional media and social media cannot be relied upon to bring the facts about the performance of his Government to Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters.

Holness, speaking at the party’s South Trelawny constituency conference on Friday night, said social media was once for fun, but some “badmind people” have turned it into “anti-social media”, using it to tell lies, spread propaganda, and “bring down people”.

While indicating that nothing is wrong if persons receive information from social media platforms, he suggested that many persons fall victim to the lies being peddled on social media platforms like Tiktok, Instagram and YouTube

“You have to know that not everything dem (some social media bloggers) tell yuh is true,” Holness told labourites.

“You can be misled, and that is why you notice the Labour Party is not taking any chance. We call our workers together, and we are having our meetings right across Jamaica, because you cannot rely on the traditional media or the social media to carry your side of the story. You cannot rely on them either to carry the facts,” the JLP leader claimed.

He said as a political organisation, it is the JLP that has to bring the facts to its supporters.

On that score, Holness said he has given instructions to the party not to add to the toxicity within the media landscape.

“We must not add to the poison, the lies, the falsehoods. So all of my members have strict instructions not to try and trick the Jamaican people with lies. The reason why, you know, we tek this view is that we have too many achievements to go and manufacture lie!” Holness declared.

He boasted that “no other Government in the history of Jamaica can go to an election and face the people with (such) achievements.”

Meanwhile, Holness lamented that some older persons are caught up with watching “soap opera” online, and they were not able to process that it was largely fake news being spread.

He stressed that such developments have boosted the governing party to stage its political meetings all across Jamaica, geared towards countering the lies with truth.

According to him, the communications arm of the party has documented over 250 “significant” achievements of the JLP. Among those he outlined to labourites are reduced debt and historic low unemployment rates.