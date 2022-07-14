WATCH: Usain Bolt’s daughter, Olympia, is off to school | Loop Jamaica

They really grow up so fast! Jamaica’s baby and daughter of sprint legend Usain Bolt has already started pre-school.

Sitting in the driver seat of the car with his partner Kasi Bennett in the front seat and Olympia securely strapped in at the back, an excited Bolt shared his first school run moment with his 11 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

“First school run of many,” Bolt said while showing off his daughter in the backseat.

In a lighter moment, the eight-time Olympian teased his partner about getting emotional.

“I know you wanna cry,” he said.

To which Bennett responded: “Mi nah cry…”

The couple welcomed Olympia in May 2020 with Bennett sharing photos of the baby on her birthday.

“We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family,” Bolt wrote on Instagram at the time.

A year later, in June 2021, the couple revealed that they were now parents of twin boys — Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt.

The world record holder in the 100m and 200m retired from competition after the 2017 World Athletics Championships, where he finished third in the 100m.

And although he admitted in a recent interview that he sometimes misses the competition, he shared that his children are keeping him busy.

“I do miss it sometimes when I see the competition, and like when I’m here, and I hear the atmosphere and the energy, I do miss competing. But for me, I’ve been enjoying retirement. I have three kids now, so they have kept me busy and, as you say, a lot of investment. So I’m still working; I’m trying to enjoy it as much as possible,” he said.