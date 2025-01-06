Watch: Warner Brown’s hat-trick sparks Arnett’s stunning comeback

Warner Brown netted a hat-trick as Arnett Gardens staged a dramatic second-half comeback to defeat Tivoli Gardens 5-3 in the final fixture of matchday 22 in the Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League (JPL) at Stadium East on Monday night.

Tivoli Gardens led 3-1 until the 69th minute before Arnett Gardens responded with four goals in the final 20 minutes. Brown struck in the 70th, 72nd, and 78th minutes to propel his team past Montego Bay United into second place in the standings.

Arnett Gardens now have 45 points, trailing leaders Mount Pleasant FA by seven. Montego Bay United drop to third on 44 points, while Portmore United (38), defending champions Cavalier SC (37), and Waterhouse (34) complete the top six.

Brown’s three goals took his season tally to 13, making him the frontrunner for the Golden Boot. Joel Jones (27th minute) and Fabian Reid (90+4 minute) also scored for Arnett Gardens.

Tivoli Gardens surrendered a 3-1 lead early in the second half as their advantage—built through goals from Nickalia Fuller (25th minute), Roshawn Oldfield (36th minute), and Tkiven Garnett (47th minute)—was overturned in dramatic fashion. The West Kingston side, now without a win in four matches, remains eighth on 27 points.

Arnett Gardens coach Xavier Gilbert acknowledged his team’s slow start but praised their resilience.

"I thought we were very lethargic at the start, and we did not have enough energy, so they outmuscled us, and we fell behind,” Gilbert said. “But it is good that we had to fight. We made some adjustments, and they worked for us because once our players get going, it is sometimes difficult to manage us when we are running at teams. I am proud of the way the guys acquitted themselves, and we look to build on this type of gritty performance going forward.”

Tivoli Gardens coach Jerome Waite was critical of his team’s defensive lapses.

"This is the worst I have seen a defence play at this level. There are so many things we can talk about, but these players have to understand that if you are playing top-flight, it cannot be a joke where we allow players to do as they like,” he said. “If you noticed, the defensive organization was lacking, and players had an attitude, but that is something we will have to take the time to address.”

In the opening match, Jalmaro Calvin, celebrating his first call-up to the Reggae Boyz, scored in the eighth minute—his 12th goal of the season—as Cavalier edged Vere Phoenix United 2-1.

Calvin’s strike gave Cavalier the lead, but Kevaun Atkinson equalized in the 21st minute. Shaquille Stein, who had not scored in 10 matches, found the net in the 59th minute to secure Cavalier’s victory and end their four-game winless run.

Vere United remains in relegation danger, sitting 13th with 17 points, three ahead of bottom-placed Humble Lion.

MATCHDAY 22 RESULTS

Sunday

Portmore United FC 2, Humble Lion FC 1

Waterhouse FC 1, Molynes United FC 1

Harbour View FC 2, Mount Pleasant FA 1

Dunbeholden FC vs. Montego Bay United FC

Chapelton Maroons FC 2, Racing United FC 2

Monday

Vere Phoenix United 1, Cavalier SC 2

Tivoli Gardens FC 3, Arnett Gardens FC 5

Videos courtesy of SportsMax TV