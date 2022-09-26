WATCH: What not to do when the Bog Walk Gorge is closed Loop Jamaica

WATCH: What not to do when the Bog Walk Gorge is closed
Loop News

The National Works Agency (NWA) has a word of advice for motorists who may want to gain access to the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine, whenever it is declared closed by the authorities.

The advice: Don’t.

The agency released a video on Monday showing two men seemingly attempting to gain access to the Bog Walk Gorge. Earlier Monday, the authorities issued an advisory that the gorge had been closed because it was impassable as a result of the adverse weather conditions the country has been experiencing.

Since late Saturday, Jamaica has been experiencing showers and thunderstorms associated with the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, which has led to flooding and landslides in most of the parishes across the island.

NWA tweeted the video Monday afternoon with the caption: “A prime example of what NOT to do when we say the Bog Walk Gorge is closed. We strongly denounce and discourage such dangerous acts.”

