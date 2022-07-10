WATCH: Women trade blows with heavily armed police in Central Kingston | Loop Jamaica

WATCH: Women trade blows with heavily armed police in Central Kingston | Loop Jamaica
Law enforcement can be a really hard task, especially in places like some urban, inner-city communities of Jamaica, where residents – these days – have seemingly made it a habit of taking on heavily armed members of the security forces in close physical, hand-to-hand combat.

As an example, after a shooting incident in Central Kingston on Saturday, the above video content was captured in the ‘Spoilers’ community there, where there was blow by blow action until the infamous pepper spray came into play, sending the mostly female combatants scampering for relief.

Amid it all, the law enforcers on the ground resisted using lethal force during the exchange.

