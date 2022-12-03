Water disruption in East Trinidad as 42-inch main in Valencia broken

Black Immigrant Daily News

A NUMBER of communities of Sangre Grande and environs will be without water until early next week as the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) repairs a damaged 42-inch transmission main in Valencia.

WASA issued a statement on Saturday, saying customers in parts of northeast Trinidad served by the North Oropouche Water Treatment Plant will have their service interrupted while the repairs take place between 4 pm on Saturday and 6 pm on Sunday.

The supply may take up to two days to normalise in some areas, “in accordance with established water supply schedules, following the completion of these repairs.”

WASA said a limited truck borne service is available upon request.

The affected areas include Sangre Grande and environs, inclusive of Guaico Tamana Road, Sangre Chiquito and Toco Road, Cumuto, Wallerfield, Tumpuna Road, Malabar Phases 1, 3 & 4, Brazil Village, La Horquetta, Carapo, O’Meara Road (inclusive of the industrial estate), Mausica Road north and south, Maloney Gardens, Five Rivers, Bon Air West, Oropune Village, Piarco, and Manzanilla and environs.

