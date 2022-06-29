Water from broken main rains down, jolting residents | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Water from broken main rains down, jolting residents | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Lukaku completes return to Inter on loan from Chelsea

R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Water from broken main rains down, jolting residents

PNP demands answers about cost, ‘funding for’ Johnson Smith’s CSG bid

FIFA to put more World Cup tickets up for online sale

From being kidnapped and robbed to imprisonment

BCIC rated B++ by AM Best

iCreate stock gains 20 per cent on Tuesday

St Lucia on alert for monkeypox after case on flight

Botanical Roots: Why you should eat otaheite apple

Wednesday Jun 29

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Water from broken main pelts property in St Catherine

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Residents in the usually quiet community of Allman Hill, St Catherine, were on Tuesday morning jolted by sounds of a rooftop being pelted by what many guessed to be stones.

As a few people ventured outside to see what was happening about 7:25am, water from a broken main was observed drenching one of the properties in the area, taking stones with it.

The water raining down on the property was brought under control in about six minutes. However, Tuesday’s incident was enough to make at least one resident remark: “This is too much now.”

The resident told Loop News that it was the third time the same section of the pipeline was being impacted, adding that it is clearly not being fixed properly.

On Tuesday afternoon, workmen were seen at the location with heavy-duty equipment effecting repairs.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Lukaku completes return to Inter on loan from Chelsea

Entertainment

R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Jamaica News

Water from broken main rains down, jolting residents

More From

Jamaica News

‘6 held in speeding car’ after reported robbery

Popular vlogger among alleged perpetrators

Jamaica News

See also

Death penalty sought for accused in murder of mom and her 4 kids

The prosecution will be seeking the death penalty for Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett, who is charged with killing his cousin and her four young children in Clarendon last week.
Barnett made his first appea

Sport

‘I gave it my all tonight’ says Briana after 4th at Jamaica trials

“I gave it my all tonight,” said former national junior record holder over 100m, Briana Williams, after placing fourth in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday

Sport

Lyles edges Knighton to win 200m win at US Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson did not qualify for Sunday’s 200 final, her only remaining chance to make the US team for the worlds

Jamaica News

Danger averted: Child saved from harm by alert cops and motorists

Parents of a young child are thanking a set of alert motorists and members of the Mounted Troop Division in the Jamaica Constabulary Force for the steps that they took to rescue the toddler,&nbsp

Jamaica News

From being kidnapped and robbed to imprisonment

…Kevaughn Irving tells all in ‘Prescription to Prison’

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols