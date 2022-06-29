Water from broken main rains down, jolting residents | Loop Jamaica

Residents in the usually quiet community of Allman Hill, St Catherine, were on Tuesday morning jolted by sounds of a rooftop being pelted by what many guessed to be stones.

As a few people ventured outside to see what was happening about 7:25am, water from a broken main was observed drenching one of the properties in the area, taking stones with it.

The water raining down on the property was brought under control in about six minutes. However, Tuesday’s incident was enough to make at least one resident remark: “This is too much now.”

The resident told Loop News that it was the third time the same section of the pipeline was being impacted, adding that it is clearly not being fixed properly.

On Tuesday afternoon, workmen were seen at the location with heavy-duty equipment effecting repairs.