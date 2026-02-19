Health Minister urges manufacturers to reformulate non-alcoholic sweetened beverages following reported objection to taxing the product Jamaica Chamber of Commerce describes Government's revenue measures as carefully designed "Prepare premises to receive supply safely" - JPS renews appeal to citizens still without power after Hurricane Melissa Fifty-one murders recorded in Jamaica up to Saturday February 7, representing 40% reduction compared to last year Consultant psychiatrist warns children affected by Hurricane Melissa may face long-term developmental, mental health damage JHTA defers comment on proposed tax increase on tourism activities until after talks with Government; meeting coming soon
Local News

Water Minister Matthew Samuda to participate in Atlantic Council’s U.S. – Caribbean Airtime and Ports Forum

19 February 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
Promote your business with NAN

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Matthew Samuda departed the island yesterday to participate in the Atlantic Council’s U.S. – Caribbean Maritime and Ports Forum hosted in Miami in the United States.

The forum is a high-level policy and industry dialogue focused on strengthening maritime logistics, port security and sustainable shipping across the Caribbean Basin.

It convenes regional governments, port authorities, international development partners, private sector operators and security stakeholders to examine the future of Caribbean shipping lanes, supply-chain resilience and investment in port modernization.

Discussions will also address climate resilience of port infrastructure, de-carbonisation of maritime transport and emerging digital port technologies.

Mr. Samuda will engage counterparts and international partners on Jamaica’s strategic role as a logistics and trans-shipment hub in the Western Hemisphere.

He notes that engagement at this level will advance partnerships that improve trade facilitation, security cooperation and climate-resilient infrastructure for Jamaica’s ports and coastal communities.

Support us

Related News

16 February 2026

Bellevue Hospital launches internal review to establish patient's death on hospital compou...

12 February 2026

Man fatally shot during alleged police confrontation in Old Folly, Discovery Bay, St. Ann

15 February 2026

Manchester Police appeals for young people to disassociate themselves from overseas criminals

12 February 2026

Finance Minister Fayval Williams says new revenue measures will feature in budget