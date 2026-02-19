Water Minister Matthew Samuda to participate in Atlantic Council’s U.S. – Caribbean Airtime and Ports Forum





Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Matthew Samuda departed the island yesterday to participate in the Atlantic Council’s U.S. – Caribbean Maritime and Ports Forum hosted in Miami in the United States.

The forum is a high-level policy and industry dialogue focused on strengthening maritime logistics, port security and sustainable shipping across the Caribbean Basin.

It convenes regional governments, port authorities, international development partners, private sector operators and security stakeholders to examine the future of Caribbean shipping lanes, supply-chain resilience and investment in port modernization.

Discussions will also address climate resilience of port infrastructure, de-carbonisation of maritime transport and emerging digital port technologies.

Mr. Samuda will engage counterparts and international partners on Jamaica’s strategic role as a logistics and trans-shipment hub in the Western Hemisphere.

He notes that engagement at this level will advance partnerships that improve trade facilitation, security cooperation and climate-resilient infrastructure for Jamaica’s ports and coastal communities.