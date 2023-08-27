Water shops, truck supplies coming for NC Clarendon as crisis deepens Loop Jamaica

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, has announced that several communities in North Central Clarendon are to benefit from the construction of water shops in light of drought conditions that are plaguing the areas.

The Government is also expected to provide the Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) with funds to purchase another water truck to serve the parish, given the deepening water crisis there.

McKenzie made the disclosures while on a tour of various communities in the North Central Clarendon constituency on Thursday.

As explained by McKenzie in the past, the water shop incorporates the storage of a daily supply of thousands of gallons of water in large plastic drums to be distributed free of cost in a managed way.

The minister noted that water shops are not the ultimate solution to the water shortages facing the residents, but said it will help them to secure supplies of the precious commodity.

“On a tour of sections of the constituency, we recognised that there are many communities without piped water,” McKenzie indicated.

“… We’re not saying that water shops that we’ve put in is the answer to the crisis for water, (but) it is a part of the solution of the Government of Prime Minister Andrew Holness to take water in whatever way we can (to the communities),” he added.

The community of Gordon Wood is to benefit from a 20,000-gallon water shop, as well as the community of Beckford Kraal, where a 16,000-gallon water shop is to be set up, according to McKenzie.

With the water crisis caused by the ongoing drought in the parish, the minister said the Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) will receive more resources to provide water for the residents.

He said the CMC and Member of Parliament (MP) for North Central Clarendon, Robert Morgan, have spent “significant amounts of money in trucking water” into the various communities.

“A part of the commitment of the Government, knowing that Clarendon is one of those parishes that suffers (from the drought), especially in the hills of Clarendon…, we’re gonna be providing allocations to the municipal corporation to purchase another water truck for the parish of Clarendon,” said McKenzie.