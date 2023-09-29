WATER WOES: ‘Long time mi nuh know how shower feel’ Loop Jamaica

WATER WOES: ‘Long time mi nuh know how shower feel’

Friday Sep 29

Residents in some Kingston communities try various means to access commodity

Loop News

5 hrs ago

Water woes in Trench Town

Residents of Wilton Gardens, commonly called Rema, one of Kingston’s most depressed communities, who have not had piped water in months, have been trying various methods to get the commodity.

The residents say that when they do get water, it trickles and comes for a day before the pipes go dry for another week or so.

This, they say, has been happening for months, and they have not been told by the authorities when it would return regularly.

“A long time mi nuh know how shower feel,” said one resident.

Another said,” We need help!”

From having to get water from leaks in garden hoses that stretch across communities to getting the commodity from the nearby fire station in Trench Town, the residents are urging the authorities to “do something for them”.

Loop News made several attempts to get a comment from the National Water Commission on the matter, however, none was forthcoming.

Watch as the residents of a few Kingston communities detail their struggles to access the precious commodity.

