Waterford students participate in discussions on alternative justice Loop Jamaica

More than 20 high school students from Waterford High School in Portmore, St Catherine, participated in discussions about alternative justice services, during National Children’s Day (May 17), a Child Month event, held at the Ministry of Justice’s Constant Spring Road offices.

They also took part in a tour of the Legal Aid Council’s Mobile Justice Unit and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In his remarks, Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, encouraged the students to set goals for themselves and visualise what they can become.

“You must be prepared to have a vision, to see in your mind what you can become and remember this phrase, ‘whatever the mind can conceive and believe, I can achieve’. I think many of you are in the Integrity Club; it’s a good club… integrity is about honesty and about dealing with one another forthrightly and decently,” Chuck told the students.

The minister further encouraged them to remove anger, hatred and any other negative things from their minds and to always “think about what more can I do for my fellow students”.

“When you do that, do not expect any thanks; just do it because you want to do it and it is the right thing to do. Students, believe me, we have challenging times; you hear some of the worst music and language. Listen [to me] – ignore them. Do not let it settle in your consciousness, the unseemly dirty, sully language you hear at dancehall; that is not you. Listen to good music,” Chuck encouraged.

“Every single one of you must stand up for what is right. Many students are falling by the wayside, and we have programmes here at the ministry to help many of those students. We don’t want any of you in that programme; that programme is where the police or the court send the student to us to assist them, counsel them or mentor them to go back on the straight and narrow path,” he added.