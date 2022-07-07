Waterhouse, Arnett Gardens to clash in million-dollar BOOM El Clasico | Loop Jamaica

Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) promises a booming start to the 2022-23 Jamaica Premier League season as powerhouse rivals Waterhouse and Arnett Gardens will clash in a match dubbed the ‘BOOM El Clasico’.

The BOOM El Clasico will see the JPL giants square off over two legs on October 10 and 17 at the Waterhouse Stadium and the Antony Spaulding Sports Complex.

Arnett Gardens and Waterhouse’s long-standing rivalry attracts the largest spectator following in local football.

Title sponsors BOOM Energy Drink have sweetened the pot with a winner-takes-all prize payout of $1 million.

Brand manager Keteisha McHugh looks forward to welcoming fans, “BOOM has taken the market by storm, becoming the number-one energy drink in Jamaica. We are the life of any party, so we look forward to bringing our usual high energy to match the excitement of Waterhouse and Arnett Gardens in October. Come October 17, we will find out who’s ‘Badda dan’ so come mek we BOOM it up!”

PFJL chairman Chris Williams said that “football is booming in Jamaica.”

Williams further added that “BOOM has joined with the PFJL in continuing the tremendous growth of professional football in Jamaica. BOOM will be answering the question we all have. Who is better, Arnett or Waterhouse? We expect a massive turnout, great football, and loads of excitement from this intense rivalry.”

The Jamaica Premier League 2021-22 season culminated last Sunday with Harbour View getting the better of Dunbeholden 6-5 on penalties to secure their fifth Premier League title.