Waterhouse man allegedly held with ‘one-pop gun’, one ‘shot’ | Loop Jamaica

Thirty-one-year-old Agustus English, otherwise called ‘Ogaro’, of Ashoka Road in Waterhouse, St Andrew, has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition

The arrest followed an incident on Spanish Town Road in St Andrew on Thursday, July 21.

Reports are that about 5:30 pm, a police team was patrolling the area, when English was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and a homemade firearm with one 9mm round of ammunition was reportedly taken from him.

His premises was also searched and an additional 9mm round of ammunition was reportedly found.

He was taken into custody and was subsequently charged following a question-and-answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.