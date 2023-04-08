Waterhouse receive Easter donations from National and Dairy Industries Loop Jamaica

Waterhouse FC received Easter donations from National Baking Company and Dairy Industries on Wednesday, continuing a long tradition of support for the team.

Crystal Blackwood, brand manager of National Baking Company, presented HTB buns to the club, while Antoneil Dinnall, customer service specialist at Dairy Industries, distributed Tastee Cheese supplies.

The presentation took place at National Baking Company’s offices on Half-Way Tree Road in St. Andrew.

National Baking Company and Dairy Industries have been sponsoring Waterhouse FC for nearly two decades.

Waterhouse FC is currently fighting for a playoff spot in the Jamaica Premier League.

On Monday’s final day of matchday, 21 Waterhouse came from behind twice to defeat Faulkland FC 3-2 at the Montego Bay Sports Complex. With this win, they moved to sixth place, which is the final playoff spot, with five games remaining before the end of the regular season.