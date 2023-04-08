Waterhouse receive Easter donations from National and Dairy Industries Loop Jamaica

Waterhouse receive Easter donations from National and Dairy Industries Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Manchester man booked for housebreaking after search at his home

Lessons learnt in Jamaica helps sailor in US Navy

27 fatalities from 27 crashes in March – RSU

Waterhouse receive Easter donations from National and Dairy Industries

Music keeping Ricky Trooper going as he mourns daughter’s murder in US

Young Jamaica wishes speedy recovery for Simpson Miller

Gunman kills ‘mentally-ill man’ in Seaview Gardens

Jamaica lose to Guyana in West Indies Rising Stars U-15 tournament

Arsenal’s trust in Mikel Arteta paying off, says Klopp

World steeplechase champion Jeruto suspended in doping case

4 hrs ago

Brand manager of National Baking Company Crystal Blackwood (left) and customer service specialist at Dairy Industries Antoneil Dinnall (right) pose with members of Waterhouse FC after presenting Easter supplies to the team at National Baking Company’s offices on Half-Way Tree Road on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo: Marlon Reid).

Waterhouse FC received Easter donations from National Baking Company and Dairy Industries on Wednesday, continuing a long tradition of support for the team.

Crystal Blackwood, brand manager of National Baking Company, presented HTB buns to the club, while Antoneil Dinnall, customer service specialist at Dairy Industries, distributed Tastee Cheese supplies.

The presentation took place at National Baking Company’s offices on Half-Way Tree Road in St. Andrew.

National Baking Company and Dairy Industries have been sponsoring Waterhouse FC for nearly two decades.

Waterhouse FC is currently fighting for a playoff spot in the Jamaica Premier League.

On Monday’s final day of matchday, 21 Waterhouse came from behind twice to defeat Faulkland FC 3-2 at the Montego Bay Sports Complex. With this win, they moved to sixth place, which is the final playoff spot, with five games remaining before the end of the regular season.

