Waydiann McDonald wins Popeyes Music to Your Mouth Song Competition Loop Jamaica

The recently held awards ceremony for Popeyes Music to Your Mouth Song Competition saw Waydiann McDonald (also known as Pebbles) walking away with the champion’s prize of $250,000 and the career starter opportunity of having her song professionally produced and made into a high-quality music video.

She also won the first-place trophy and $25,000 in meal vouchers courtesy of Popeyes for her original song “Free My Mind”.

Noting that this year’s competition attracted over 70 entries Oshane Thoms, Popeyes Brand Manager said the judges — Ruption, Qyor, and Zimi Nick — had the difficult task of shortlisting the top 10 and then the top three after social media selected the Top five.

Thoms also expressed that the song competition is creating a platform for the success of Jamaica’s young musicians and will help transform contestants’ lives.

“We are not just giving cash prizes but creating the platform for success for these young musicians through collaboration with some of Jamaica’s best in the music industry. We are not doing this for the optics but to create meaningful transformation in our contestants’ lives.”

The 2023 Popeyes Music to Your Mouth Song Competition Winner Waydiann McDonald (2nd right) aka “Pebbles” with (l-r) Popeyes Brand Manager, Oshane Thoms; Competition Judges: Qyor Ra’xoul, Songwriter/Recording Artiste; Zimi Nick, Owner Zimi Records and Ruption, Video Director/Owner RD Studios at the recent awards ceremony.

Winning $200, 000, the second place trophy and $15, 000 in meal vouchers was Saja Smith aka “Prince Saj”.

In third place was Steve Grant aka “Apollo Tafari” who received the third place trophy, $150,000 in cash and $10,000 in meal vouchers.

The event’s MC Brush One hailed the competition for “celebrating up-and-coming talent and giving them the opportunities to pursue their dreams.”

Delivering the judges’ remarks, Qyor told the finalists: “It’s not about being first, second or third. It is what you do with the opportunities afforded you. Congratulations to all of you for taking the bold step to compete. Very brave of you. It shows that much can be achieved when you push yourself beyond your comfort zone.”

In her closing remarks, Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, Head of Sales and Marketing at Restaurant Associates Ltd. (RAL) franchisees of Popeyes, Burger King, Little Caesars Pizza and Krispy Kreme, expressed delight at “the musical diversity of the contestants, including expressions of faith which is a big part of Jamaican culture. You were confident, versatile and entertaining. Congratulations on superb writing and performances”.