Wayne Marshall, Tami Chin check out Trendzy At Femme Creative Pop-up | Loop Jamaica

The group of Jamaican girl bosses, who banded together under the moniker Femme Creative (FC), in 2020, joins forces yet again for a 2022 iteration.

Since the global pandemic has affected businesses and many Jamaicans, creatives Debra Edwards and Summer Jarrett formed a partnership to celebrate, uplift and support female creatives. They called it Femme Creative.

This collection of creative Jamaican women has pooled its resources and partnered with Toyota Jamaica to bring the anticipated pop-up back to the brand’s showroom at 93 Old Hope Road.

Femme Creative co-founders Summer Jarrett (L) and Debra Edwards. (Photo: Contributed)

And, they are set to showcase fine artisanal Jamaican wares from their respective businesses.

For many, the most inspiring thing is independence.

So, naturally, the Femme Creative team realised an opportunity to partner and empower each other, while doing what they do best – commerce.

“At the height of the pandemic in 2020, everything was shut down which made it that much harder for creatives to sell their products,” Edwards told Loop News, “so I thought to myself why not create a collective geared towards female creatives that will be an opportunity to empower each other through our pockets and [I] reached out to Summer.”

The two were on a mission to revitalise the industry by building a safe space and marketing platform for women to promote and sell their products.

In partnering with Toyota Jamaica for the pop-up experience, Femme Creative presented its first tradeshow in August 2020.

This year, patrons have a chance to update their products, catch up with female creatives and stock up on more locally made Jamaican items.

The female artisans in participation include:

DAE

KAJ

Mani Aesthetics

Science2ArtGG

Trendzy by Ackeilia

Lee Creates

Mutamba International

Bonitto Bliss Scrub

Vessel Of Aloe Vera

K’s Golden SeaMoss

1 Naturalie Rooted

AWF & ON + BEING Lady Boss

Bits & Bobs

In case you miss the four-day experience, you can book an appointment to shop your faves at www.femmecreativeja.com.

Edwards started her career as a journalist covering fashion, lifestyle and entertainment. In 2019 she established DAE, a sustainable line of sandals ethically handmade by artisans in Jamaica. The budding maven is also extremely passionate about philanthropy, women’s rights and building a better Jamaica. Jarrett is the creative director of KAJ By Summer Jarrett, a fashion and accessory brand, which was established in 2011. She works professionally as a designer, artist and stylist, celebrating, uplifting and employing women – part of her brand’s ethos. For more information follow or visit @femmecreativeja on Instagram.