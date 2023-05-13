Wayne Pinnock retains SEC long jump title with personal best 8.37m Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Wayne Pinnock retains SEC long jump title with personal best 8.37m Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Painter from Hagley Park Road dies in motorcycle crash

Health Ministry’s Standards & Regulation Division now ISO Certified

Wayne Pinnock retains SEC long jump title with personal best 8.37m

‘Impressive’: JCF gets high praises for technological advancements

DIY with Loop: Make a bistro table and stool from scratch!

Mother’s Day gift ideas from moms

Sha’Carri Richardson obliterates field to win 200m in Nairobi

Pooran lifts Lucknow to victory in IPL, Punjab knock out Delhi

Volunteers invited for National Labour Day Project

Southampton relegated, United ignite push for Champions League spot

Sunday May 14

21?C
Loop Sports

10 hrs ago

Wayne Pinnock. (PHOTO: File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaican Wayne Pinnock, a junior from Arkansas, achieved a personal best of 8.37m to successfully retain his South East Conference (SEC) Championship title in the long jump at Louisiana State University (LSU) on Friday.

Pinnock, aged 22, who had previously won the SEC title with a jump of 8.05m last year, also recorded jumps of 8.15m and 8.02m during the competition. His winning jump currently ranks him second in the world, trailing behind India’s Jeswin Aldrin (8.42m), and meets the qualifying standard for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest later this year.

Pinnock’s fellow Jamaican and teammate at Arkansas, Carey McLeod, secured second place with a jump of 8.14m, while Cameron Crump from Mississippi State claimed third place with a best jump of 8.00m.

Related Articles

Sport

June 10, 2021 02:08 PM

Sport

July 17, 2022 12:45 AM

Sport

April 30, 2023 02:52 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Foreigners behind drug ring held in Ja; $57m worth of drugs seized

Jamaica News

Painter from Hagley Park Road dies in motorcycle crash

Jamaica News

Health Ministry’s Standards & Regulation Division now ISO Certified

More From

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson obliterates field to win 200m in Nairobi

Sha’Carri Richardson produced a spectacular show in the women’s 200m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, leading her compatriots in a US top three with a meeting record run of 22.0

See also

Sport

LeBron James, Lakers eliminate champion Warriors with 122-101 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six months and a day after the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 2-10 to start the regular season, they emphatically eliminated the defending NBA champions to reach the Western Conference

Sport

Wayne Pinnock retains SEC long jump title with personal best 8.37m

Jamaican Wayne Pinnock, a junior from Arkansas, achieved a personal best of 8.37m to successfully retain his South East Conference (SEC) Championship title in the long jump at Louisiana State Universi

Jamaica News

JDF soldier ‘drowns’ during training at Stadium pool; tributes flowing

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier is believed to have drowned during training at the National Stadium pool in St Andrew on Thursday.
The deceased is Private Jerome McCatty.
According to the

Sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce named Laureus Sportswoman of the Year

‘To finally hold the Laureus statuette in my hands is one of the greatest honours of my career’

Jamaica News

Family concerned: 19-y-o female missing for over 3 months

Police and family members have stepped up their search for 19-year-old Lerisa Whitfield of Portsmouth, Portmore, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, January 30.
She is of brown complex

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols