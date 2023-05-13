Wayne Pinnock retains SEC long jump title with personal best 8.37m Loop Jamaica

Jamaican Wayne Pinnock, a junior from Arkansas, achieved a personal best of 8.37m to successfully retain his South East Conference (SEC) Championship title in the long jump at Louisiana State University (LSU) on Friday.

Pinnock, aged 22, who had previously won the SEC title with a jump of 8.05m last year, also recorded jumps of 8.15m and 8.02m during the competition. His winning jump currently ranks him second in the world, trailing behind India’s Jeswin Aldrin (8.42m), and meets the qualifying standard for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest later this year.

Pinnock’s fellow Jamaican and teammate at Arkansas, Carey McLeod, secured second place with a jump of 8.14m, while Cameron Crump from Mississippi State claimed third place with a best jump of 8.00m.