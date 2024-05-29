Wayne Robinson still acting as JC Principal – Education Ministry Loop Jamaica

After acting as Principal of Jamaica College (JC) for almost eight years, Wayne Robinson has so far not been confirmed in the position.

Robinson has been acting in the position since 2016 when then principal, Ruel Reid, was seconded from his job to be appointed to the Senate and the Cabinet as Minister of Education, Youth and Information.

The post of principal for the all-boys school became formally vacant on November 20, 2021 when Reid demitted office, which was the same date his special leave expired and he was contractually obligated to return to work as the school’s principal.

Two years earlier, Reid had resigned from the Cabinet in light of fraud allegations that were levelled against him.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr Kasan Troupe, confirmed that “the status” is that Robinson is “still acting as principal of the institution”.

She elaborated that, “You are aware, through the media, (in) releases, that the school did advertise, and they did their interviews and they have submitted a recommendation for the Teachers’ Services Commission to deliberate on and to advance to the minister for ratification.”

Troupe said that process remains ongoing.

“… Through the direction of our minister, there was an audit that was done on the institution (JC), inspired or influenced by some reports that came into the ministry.

“We’re also treating with that with the (school) board. We have done the audit by the ministry’s audit team, we have provided to the institution the findings, and, (as) per usual, the school is supposed to respond to the audit queries, submit that to us, and then we will work with the institution for the matters that have come up as concerns to be addressed,” Troupe indicated.

She was quick to point out that the ministry “has not seen from the report any matter that we have not seen in other schools, and we have worked with the schools to respond to those issues.”

Troupe did not state definitively what the concerns were at JC that led to the audit, or what the subsequent report had found.

However, she assured that once the issues are settled, “as we have communicated to the (JC) board, then the minister will give her instructions on the matter.”

She said as per the standard protocol, the ministry is covering Robinson’s compensation as acting principal.

Reid and former president of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Professor Fritz Pinnock, have a case in the courts relative to a multimillion-dollar fraud allegation which also involves Reid’s wife, Sharen, daughter, Sharelle and Councillor for the Brown’s Town Division in St Ann, Kim Brown-Lawrence.

Reid resigned as minister in March 2019 after he got embroiled in the fraud allegations that involved both the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the CMU.

The case remains active in court, this despite Reid and Pinnock filing several appeals in the matter to have the charges dropped.