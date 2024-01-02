Wayne Rooney fired as manager after 15 games at second-tier Birmingham Loop Jamaica

8 hrs ago

Birmingham manager Wayne Rooney shouts instructions, in Birmingham, England, Nov. 4, 2023. England great Rooney was fired as the manager of second-tier club Birmingham after 15 games on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP, File).

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — England great Wayne Rooney was fired as the manager of second-tier club Birmingham on Tuesday after 15 games.

Rooney earned only two wins since his controversial appointment in October. Birmingham were sixth in the Championship when he started, and have fallen to 20th.

The club was taken over last summer by a company owned by American businessman Tom Wagner, and it got rid of popular coach John Eustace, who had been in charge for 15 months and steered the club away from relegation.

“Birmingham City has today parted company with manager Wayne Rooney and first-team coach Carl Robinson,” the club said in a statement. “Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the football club.”

Birmingham lost at Leeds 3-0 on Monday, and supporters called for the removal of Rooney, the former Manchester United and England striker.

