‘We can help anyone who turns up,’ says top cop Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
‘We can help anyone who turns up,’ says top cop Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cop boyfriend accused of Donna-Lee’s murder returns to court today

‘We can help anyone who turns up,’ says top cop

One dead, others injured in Clarendon crash

Jamaica weather: Brace for more showers over next few days

Mayers ton in vain as New Zealand beat West Indies to clinch series

Lavaido wants to ‘Love You Right’

PM slams preachers of doom and gloom, pointing to economic growth…

Hudson, Salmon, Smikle strike gold on final day of NACAC Championships

Thomas lands Caymanas feature astride D Head Cornerstone

Young farmer booked 4 months after woman robbed with gun blazing

Monday Aug 22

26?C
Jamaica News

Urges police officers to see themselves as problem-solvers

Loop News

39 minutes ago

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson (File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson is imploring members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force in the St Catherine South Police Division to always be ready to help members of the public.

Anderson, who was speaking at the division’s conference on Sunday, said that he is disappointed when individuals go to a police station and are turned away or told that they cannot be helped.

“We can help anyone who turns up. If we can’t do it ourselves, there is a mechanism, because we are an entire force and the largest organisation, and we are plugged into every aspect of the country and every aspect of the society, every aspect of government, we are plugged into,” Anderson said.

He said that if the officer who is the first point of contact with the public cannot assist any member of the public, the JCF as a whole can render assistance.

“So it is important that you come to work with the mindset that you are a problem-solver,” the top cop said.Anderson said that due to the nature of the police officer’s job, they constantly see people when individuals are at their worst.

“So, if we can see those people at their worst and make it a little bit better, it is good for you as an individual, it is good for your division, and it good for the force, and it is good for the country,” he said.

The commissioner pointed out that there is no downside to being helpful.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cop boyfriend accused of Donna-Lee’s murder returns to court today

Jamaica News

‘We can help anyone who turns up,’ says top cop

World News

Police file terrorism charges against Pakistan’s Imran Khan

More From

Sport

Jackson, Blake, Taylor strike gold at NACAC Championships

Jamaica won 11 medals on the day, three gold, three silver, and five bronze, for a total of 12 following O’Dayne Richards’ bronze on Friday

See also

Sport

O’Dayne Richards wins Jamaica’s first medal at NACAC Championships

National senior record holder O’Dayne Richards secured Jamaica’s first medal at the fourth North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Open Championships in Freeport, T

Sport

Hudson, Salmon, Smikle strike gold on final day of NACAC Championships

The USA dominated the medal table with 29 gold medals, followed by Jamaica with six. Canada, Cuba and Guatemala earned two titles each

Sport

WATCH: ‘Look at me now’, says Jamaican-born after winning UFC title

Leon Edwards: I was born in Jamaica with nothing. I lived in a wooden shed … Look at me now!

Jamaica News

PM defends shift in NHT interest rate subsidies

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has defended a new policy direction of the National Housing Trust (NHT), arguing that the move is aimed at ensuring a more equitable distribution of state resources.
T

Sport

Good first session for Jamaica at NACAC Open Championships

Jamaica’s four athletes who are competing in the men’s and women’s 400m at the 4th NACAC Open Championships in Freeport, Bahamas have secured qualification to the finals.
Oregon World Ch

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols