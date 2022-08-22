‘We can help anyone who turns up,’ says top cop Loop Jamaica

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson is imploring members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force in the St Catherine South Police Division to always be ready to help members of the public.

Anderson, who was speaking at the division’s conference on Sunday, said that he is disappointed when individuals go to a police station and are turned away or told that they cannot be helped.

“We can help anyone who turns up. If we can’t do it ourselves, there is a mechanism, because we are an entire force and the largest organisation, and we are plugged into every aspect of the country and every aspect of the society, every aspect of government, we are plugged into,” Anderson said.

He said that if the officer who is the first point of contact with the public cannot assist any member of the public, the JCF as a whole can render assistance.

“So it is important that you come to work with the mindset that you are a problem-solver,” the top cop said.Anderson said that due to the nature of the police officer’s job, they constantly see people when individuals are at their worst.

“So, if we can see those people at their worst and make it a little bit better, it is good for you as an individual, it is good for your division, and it good for the force, and it is good for the country,” he said.

The commissioner pointed out that there is no downside to being helpful.